lgbqt
- Pop CultureJoe Budden's Revelation Deemed "Peak 2021" Behaviour By TwitterTwitter users couldn't believe when Budden announced this today.By Thomas Galindo
- Pop Culture"Umbrella Academy" & "Juno" Star Elliot Page Announces He Is TransgenderElliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, recently announced that he is transgender.By Ellie Spina
- Society"Pose" Actress Indya Moore Clashes With Trump Supporters In ManhattanThe transgender actress got into a fight with some rabble-rousing Trump supporters outside her work quarters.By Devin Ch
- SocietyJoe Rogan Says "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" Is "Off The Charts" TransphobicRogan isn't the first to remark on "Ace Ventura's" insensitivity.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosBad Bunny Delivers A Message Of Acceptance In The "Caro" VideoBad Bunny's message of acceptance is imbued with real-life inspiration.By Devin Ch
- MusicFuture Fuses Ballet With Bravado On "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"Watch Future perform "Crushed Up" on "The Ellen Show."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentTerry Crews' Advice To Kevin Hart: "Acknowledge the Pain of Other People"Terry Crews is here to make waves on the broken male discourse.By Devin Ch