Legendz Of The Streetz
- Pop CultureBoosie Badazz Plans To Sue Over Arrest, Claims Self DefenseHe was recently removed from the Legendz of the Streetz tour after he and his entourage were involved in an altercation.By Erika Marie
- GossipBoosie Badazz Turns Himself Into Police After Promoter Presses Charges: ReportThe rapper was reportedly hit with charges related to the incident at the Legendz of the Streetz tour that caused him to be removed from the lineup.By Erika Marie
- MusicBoosie Badazz Says He Was Banned From Greensboro Tour DateFollowing an altercation on stage at the "Legendz Of The Streetz" tour in Atlanta, Boosie Badazz says he wasn't allowed to perform in Greensboro. By Aron A.
- MusicBoosie Badazz Rushed Off Stage At "Legendz Of The Streetz Tour"An altercation reportedly broke out and soon, it was chaos on stage as the rapper's team swiftly got him out of potential harm's way.By Erika Marie
- MusicJeezy & Gucci Mane Announce Tour With Rick Ross, Boosie, 2 Chainz, & MoreJeezy and Gucci Mane are hitting the road with Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Lil' Kim, Trina, Boosie Badazz, and DJ Drama.By Alex Zidel