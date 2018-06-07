legalize
- SportsMLB & Minor League Baseball Working To Unban Marijuana: ReportWeed continues to be legalized around the country.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsJoe Rogan Rips Joe Biden For Calling Marijuana A "Gateway Drug"It doesn't seem like Joe Rogan will be supporting Joe Biden.By Cole Blake
- SocietyIllinois Legalizes Recreational MarijuanaShout-out to the entire state of Illinois!By Alex Zidel
- SocietyNew Bill To Legalize Marijuana Is Called S.420A senator introduced a new bill to legalize weed.By Alex Zidel
- LifeCanadians Spent $1.6 Billion In Legal Weed Last YearIn 2018, legal weed consumption doubled in Canada.By Devin Ch
- SocietyMagic Mushroom Legalization Is Getting Closer In DenverDecriminalize Denver is trying to put it on the ballot.By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyNew Jersey Could Legalize Recreational Weed Come Early As January: ReportNew Jersey is one step away from becoming the 11th state to legalize recreational weed. By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyThailand's Government Engages In "Rap Beef" With 12 Dissident RappersThe Thai Government claps back at its critics with "our" favorite art form.By Devin Ch
- SocietyThailand Wants To Become The 1st Country In Asia To Legalize MarijuanaMarijuana could be an economic boon for the people of Thailand, if handled properly.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Marijuana Mansions" Being Developed, Starting At $30 MillionSupposedly they'll be for athletes. By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyCanada Will Fasttrack Pardons For Those Carrying Weed Possession ChargesCanada is doing it right. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyRecreational Marijuana Is Legal In Canada Today: Here Are The RulesMary Jane goes Canadian. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyCanada Passes Bill To Legalize Recreational Marijuana UseCanada has become the first G7 country to completely legalize recreational weed.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyRecreational Marijuana Bill Passes In Canadian SenateCanadians 18 and older will be able to legally purchase weed.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentCanada Set To Legalize Weed Today: ReportCanada will be the first G7 country to legalize it.By Karlton Jahmal