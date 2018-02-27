legal system
- EntertainmentMariah Carey's Jealous Assistant Accused Of Leaking Medical Records: ReportMariah Carey's legal drama continues. By Aida C.
- MusicDaBaby's Beating Victim Is Hospitalized & In A Coma: ReportThe victim is in a critical condition. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentDame Dash's Exes Cite Exact Numbers In Lee Daniels Settlement LawsuitRachel Roy & Cindy Morales want their coin. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentPolice Officer Involved In Eric Garner Case Will Face A Disciplinary HearingThis is happening five years after Eric Garner's death.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentDave Chappelle Wins Banana Peel Throwing Case: ReportDave Chappelle gets the last laugh. By Aida C.
- Gossip"Winnie The Pooh" Star Jim Cummings Investigated By Child Protection ServicesThe voice actor and his ex-wife are being investigated. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentCops Involved In The Oscar Grant Shooting Lied & Instigated The Fight: ReportRest in peace, Oscar Grant III.By Aida C.
- MusicChief Keef Scheduled To Plead Guilty In Drug Possession Case: ReportThe rapper's trial date is set. By Aida C.
- SocietyMeek Mill Proudly Celebrates Senate Bill 14 Inspired By His AdvocacyHis work in justice reform is proving to be fruitful.By Zaynab
- SocietyOffset Pledges Support: "Kim Kardashian For President""She deserve to be president. Ain’t no other president doin’ that shit.. and she helping’ black folks," argues Offset.By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill Denied New Trial By Judge Genece BrinkleyMeek Mill continues to be thwarted by Judge Genece Brinkley.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Stuck In Jail Without BailThe judge presiding over Young Boy Never Broke Again's detainment is is no rush to let him loose.By Devin Ch