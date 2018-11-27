Lance Lazarro
- Music6ix9ine's Team Slams "Supervillain" Director's "Horrible Human" Comment6ix9ine lawyer fires back after the director of "Supervillain" describes the rapper as a "truly horrible human being." By Aron A.
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine's Request For Early Release Amid Coronavirus DeniedTekashi 6ix9ine's request to be released early from prison and serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest amid coronavirus has been denied.By Lynn S.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Fears For Life Amid Coronavirus ScareIn light of the coronavirus hitting the New York prison system, Tekashi 6ix9ine's team is once again moving for an early release. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine's Prison Stay Will Reportedly Be Even Shorter Than Expected6ix9ine's lawyer says he'll be out in July 2020.By Alex Zidel
- Crime6ix9ine's Legal Team Is Fighting For A 2019 Release6ix9ine misses his playdates with Akademiks. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAkademiks Reveals 6ix9ine's Team Is Eyeing A 2020 ReleaseShould the stars align, 6ix9ine could be a free man come 2020. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Reportedly "Looked Good" As He Took The Stand At TrialLawyers For Workers attorney Moe Gangat dishes out on 6ix9ine's trial.By Aron A.
- Music6ix9ine's Former Lawyer Might Return To The Case, Despite Shotti's ProtestsA familiar face may return to help 6ix9ine's cause, but the ethics are dubious. By Mitch Findlay
- Music6ix9ine's Bail Petition Has Already Surpassed Its Goal Of 40K SignaturesTekashi's online support doubles in 24 hours.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Refusing To "Snitch" In Plea Deal Offering, According To LawyerTekashi's lawyer wants everyone to know, his client isn't a snitch.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Lawyer Labels Snitch "A Cause For Concern": ReportThe rapper's defense remains "confident."By Zaynab