- GossipLauren London Receives Guardianship Of The Estate Of Her Son With Nipsey Hussle3-year-old Kross will receive half of Nipsey's estate once he's 18-years-old.By Aron A.
- GramLauren London Shares Heartfelt Message On Her Son Kross’ 3rd BirthdayLauren London shares a heartfelt message on her sons first birthday without his father. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Son To Inherit $1 Million As Per Lauren London: ReportKross Asghedom is set to reportedly inherit $1 million from his late father's estate.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLauren London "Sends Prayers" For Her Beloved Nipsey Hussle On Father's DayLauren London's "June 16th" is a day of constant reflection.By Devin Ch