kiki
- Original ContentWho Is Kiana Ledé? More About The "Deeper" SingerRecently releasing the hot R&B hit "Deeper", the world wants to know more about songbird Kiana Leda!By Chris Mobley
- NewsKiana Ledé Isn't About The Drama On R&B Single "Forfeit" Ft. Lucky DayeKiana Ledé shared the cover art and announced the release date for her debut project "Kiki." She also delivered her first single, "Forfeit."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSnoop Dogg Declares Drake & Pusha T Beef A "Draw"Snoop Dogg shatters Pusha T's win by declaring the feud with Drake as a "draw" since everyone was dancing to Kiki.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentKeke Palmer Is Mad At Drake Because Of "In My Feelings""I used to love Drake until he took my name and made it mainstream."By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentYouTube Rewind 2018 Tackles Everything From Drake & Cardi B To "Fortnite"YouTube offers a look back at the most viral moments of 2018.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Responds To Snoop Dogg Claiming Kim Kardashian Slept With DrakeKanye chooses to spread love. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTy Dolla $ign Reveals That His Project With Kanye West Is Almost DoneTy Dolla $ign reveals that he's putting the final touches on his joint project with Kanye West.By Aron A.
- MusicSnoop Dogg Ridicules Kanye West Over Kim Allegedly Being "Kiki""Kiki is your bitch!" By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLala Anthony Reportedly Starring As Kiki In Drake's "In My Feelings" VideoLala Anthony better come through in this video.By Chantilly Post
- MusicDrake's #InMyFeelingsChallenge Could Put You In Jail For A YearIf you live in Egypt...By Chantilly Post
- MusicDrake Chilled With The Real Kiki From "In My Feelings" This WeekendWill the real Kiki please stand up?By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake's "In My Feelings" Has Yet Another Theory On Who The Real Kiki IsWill the real Kiki please stand up. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDrake's "In My Feelings" Dance Challenge Garners More Than 2.3M Tweets: ReportEverybody is hitting the #InMyChallenge dance.By Aron A.