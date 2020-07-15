Kentucky Attorney General
- PoliticsDaniel Cameron Will Have Armed Security Due To "Serious, Credible Threats"The response to the Breonna Taylor case has reportedly caused the Kentucky Attorney General to fear for his life.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDaniel Cameron Denies Accusations By Breonna Taylor's Family Over Grand JuryThe Kentucky Attorney General responds to allegations that he didn't properly show evidence to the grand jury.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsLouisville PD Declare State Of Emergency Ahead Of Breonna Taylor DecisionLouisville Police cancel upcoming vacation days as they declare a state of emergency ahead of Daniel Cameron's decision in Breonna Taylor's case.By Aron A.
- CrimeBreonna Taylor Case: Kentucky AG Says He Received "Critical" Ballistics ReportKentucky Attorney General stated this piece of evidence isn't the "end-all-be-all" of the investigation into Breonna Taylor's death.By Aron A.
- CrimeBreonna Taylor's Family Hopeful For Justice After Meeting Attorney GeneralTaylor's lawyer Sam Aguir says her mother left the meeting feeling optimistic.By Noah John
- Pop CultureTrae Tha Truth, Porsha Williams Share Their Charges Have Been Changed To FeloniesTrae Tha Truth and Porsha Williams were just two of nearly 100 people arrested while protesting for Breonna Taylor.By Erika Marie