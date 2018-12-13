kaepernick
- FootballJay-Z Never Said He's "Disappointed" In Colin Kaepernick, Roc Nation ConfirmsDespite reports, Roc Nation adamantly denies Jay-Z commented on Kaepernick's workout.By Aron A.
- FootballJay-Z Pressed Roger Goodell For Kaepernick Workout Over "Reputational Bullet": ReportJay-Z applied pressure for Kaep, according to Dan Patrick.By Aron A.
- MusicT.I. Emphasizes Again That He Is Team Jay-Z After NFL DealT.I. supports Jay's 'action > words' stance. By Noah C
- FootballRihanna Didn't Actually Like A Post Criticizing Jay-Z's NFL DealRihanna's double tap was merely a mistake.By Aron A.
- SportsColin Kaepernick Praises Eric Reid For Continuing Anthem ProtestsKaepernick has always been one to support his people.By Alexander Cole
- SportsColin Kaepernick Doll Caught Hanging By Neck And Dragged Behind TruckThe gesture shows a disturbing hatred for Kaepernick.By Alexander Cole
- SportsColin Kaepernick Throws Pass To Quavo At Huncho Day Football GameKaepernick was in fine form on Sunday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNike Shows Off New Colin Kaepernick "True To 7" JerseyKaepernick has had one hell of a week.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin O'Leary Of "Shark Tank" Appreciates Colin Kaepernick's HustleMr. Wonderful loves a good entrepreneur.By Alexander Cole
- SportsColin Kaepernick's Lawyer Says Kap "Absolutely Wants to Play"Kaepernick recently won a large settlement with the NFL.By Alexander Cole
- SportsColin Kaepernick Is A Sellout According To Ex-NFLer Larry JohnsonKaepernick just won a settlement with the NFL.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCris Carter Thinks Colin Kaepernick Can Replace Tom BradyCould Kaepernick come back to the NFL?By Alexander Cole
- SportsSporting Goods Store Closes After Pulling Nike Gear In Response To Colin Kaepernick AdWell, that definitely backfired.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAkon Sides With Travis Scott & NFL In The Debate Over "Super Bowl Boycott"Akon is not completely down with the Kaepernick boycott of the NFL.By Devin Ch
- SportsRoger Goodell Offers Explanation For Why Colin Kaepernick Isn't PlayingGoodell believes it is about football and not politics.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsTravis Scott's Super Bowl Spot Draws Mixed Response From Yung Joc & KarruecheIs Travis Scott doing too much with the wall-to-wall concert bookings?By Devin Ch
- MusicMaroon 5 Reportedly Can't Find Guest Performers For Super Bowl ShowKaepernick's influence is spreading. By Karlton Jahmal