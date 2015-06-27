justin vernon
- NewsMarking 11 Years Of "MBDTF" With "Dark Fantasy"With vocals from Ye, Nicki Minaj, Teyana Taylor & Justin Vernon, "Dark Fantasy" was the perfect opener for his magnum opus. By Taylor McCloud
- Original ContentMike Dean, In Conversation: The Origin Of "Hold My Liquor" & Scarface Jam SessionsMike Dean reflects on jam sessions with Scarface, becoming a Twitch streamer, and the moment Kanye West's "Hold My Liquor" was born.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBon Iver Channels Bob Dylan While Performing Two Covers At Bernie Sanders RallyVernon mimics Dylan's signature whine at Iowa ralley. By Noah C
- MusicKanye West Made Rick Ross Rewrite "Devil In A New Dress" Verse At The Last MinuteThe MBDTF Method. By Noah C
- MusicBon Iver's Justin Vernon Regrets How He Handled Eminem Diss Track SituationHe took things to Twitter before addressing his issues with Eminem.By Erika Marie
- MusicJustin Vernon Says He "Can't Really Kick it" With Kanye West AnymoreThey're still friends, though.By Aron A.
- MusicChance The Rapper's "The Big Day" Full Credits Revealed: DaBaby, Nicki Minaj & MoreChance has even got a friend in Randy Newman. By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesChance The Rapper's Official Debut Album "The Big Day" Is Finally HereAfter a minor delay, Chance The Rapper delivers his long-anticipated, "The Big Day."
By Aron A.
- MusicBon Iver Announces New Album "i,i""i,i", captain. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBon Iver Drops Off Two New Tracks After Three Year HiatusBon Iver is back!By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentKanye West's "Yeezus:" Unpacking A Truly Divisive AlbumFollowing "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" was no easy task. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJustin Vernon Admits He Was 'Wrong" About Eminem's Homophobic Slur On "Fall""I was wrong and we are gonna kill this track."By Chantilly Post
- MusicSkepta, Bon Iver, & More Credited As Writers On Kanye West's New AlbumsKanye West's two new albums featured plenty of notable guest writers. By Mitch Findlay
- Music2018 Sasquatch! Lineup Includes Tyler, The Creator, Vince Staples & MoreThe 2018 Sasquatch lineup has arrived. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJustin "Bon Iver" Vernon Shocked By SZA & Kendrick Lamar Grammy SnubsJustin Vernon, aka Bon Iver, has a few thoughts on the SZA & Kendrick Lamar snubsBy Mitch Findlay
- NewsKanye West Says He Recorded New Songs With Justin VernonKanye West says he cut some tracks with Justin Vernon.By Danny Schwartz