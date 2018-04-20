justice department
- PoliticsBreonna Taylor Investigation By Justice Dept. Finds Pattern Of Discriminatory Policing In LouisvilleThe Justice Department has found a pattern of discriminatory policing in Louisville in the wake of Breonna Taylor's death.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLive Nation Entertainment Under Investigation For Potential Abuse Of PowerThe news comes following the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco that ensued earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsTrump Pressured Justice Department To Overturn 2020 Election ResultsThe 45th President of the United States passed along emails to the Department of Justice in an attempt to nullify the election results.By EJ Panaligan
- CrimeOxyContin Manufacturer Purdue Pharma Plead Guilty To Federal ChargesThe manufacturers of OxyContin have pleaded guilty to three federal criminal charges as part of a $8B settlement. By Aron A.
- RandomJustice Department Slams Google With Antitrust LawsuitGoogle is the latest company in Silicon Valley to come under fire for abusing its power. By Noor Lobad
- SocietyPresident Trump Slammed With First Amendment Violation LawsuitPen America seeks to defend free speech rights.By Zaynab
- SocietyDEA Places Blame For Opioid Epidemic On Emo Rap MusicSomehow, it's rap's fault. Again. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyEmmett Till Murder Investigation Re-Opened By Federal Government: ReportNew evidence has prompted the government to reopen the case. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentEric Garner's Death Still Being Reviewed By Top Justice Department OfficialsJustice officials doubts the officer will be indicted. By Karlton Jahmal