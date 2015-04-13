jungle tour
- NewsDrake & Future Likely Joining For "Summer Sixteen" TourThe FBG x OVO partnership is looking like it'll last all summer long. By Angus Walker
- NewsFuture "Jungle Tour" (Ep. 1)Watch episode one in Future's "Jungle Tour" series.By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentA History Of Drake Showing Love On TourDrake's attempts to put on for each and every city he visits. By Angus Walker
- Editor's PickDrake Performs Chief Keef's "Faneto" In ChicagoDrake drops some bars from Chief Keef's "Faneto" during a show in Chicago. By Angus Walker
- NewsDrake Shouts Out Amir Obe in DetroitAmir Obe receives a shout out from Drizzy.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDrake Performs New Freestyle At Palace Of Auburn Hills In DetroitWatch Drake perform a new freestyle at his "Jungle" show in Detroit.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDrake Says He's Expanding OVO Fest To Another CityDrake reveals that one of the cities on the Jungle tour will get an OVO Fest in the next year or two.By Trevor Smith
- Editor's PickDrake Swaps "Madonna" Lyrics For "Rihanna" During Houston ShowDrake changes the lyrics of "Madonna" to reference Rihanna instead, at the first show on the "Jungle" tour.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDrake Announces "Jungle" Tour With FutureDrake and Future are going on tour again.By Trevor Smith