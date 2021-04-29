Josh Duggar
- TVJosh Duggar Net Worth 2023: What Is The Reality Star Worth?Josh Duggar, a name that provokes scrutiny, balances a tumultuous personal life while managing a diverse, if locally centered, portfolio.By Jake Skudder
- CrimeJosh Duggar’s Prison Sentence For Child Porn ExtendedJosh Duggar is set to spend an extra two months in prison for his child pornography sentence.By Cole Blake
- TVJosh Duggar Said To Be Under Military-Style Conditions In Prison After Child Porn ConvictionFollowing his release, the former reality star will only be able to see his own children with permission and supervision.By Hayley Hynes
- TVJosh Duggar Prohibited From Watching Porn Or Being Alone With His Kids Following Prison ReleaseDuggar will be under supervision for 20 years after serving his 12-year sentence.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJosh Duggar Convicted Of Child Porn Charges, Could Face 20 Years In PrisonThe “19 Kids and Counting” star was previously accused of molesting several of his sisters.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeJosh Duggar Arrested By Homeland Security, No Bond Issued: ReportThe "19 Kids & Counting" star previously faced scandals including alleged molestation of his sisters, pornography addiction, and infidelity.By Erika Marie