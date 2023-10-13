Josh Duggar Net Worth 2023: What Is The Reality Star Worth?

Josh Duggar hails from Tontitown, Arkansas, and is perhaps best known for being a member of the Duggar family. They were catapulted into the public eye through the reality TV series 19 Kids and Counting. His parents, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar instilled a strong set of values in him from a young age. This was deeply rooted in their devout religious beliefs. As the oldest of 19 children, Josh was often in the spotlight as the quintessential firstborn in a family that could field its own football team. Although his life has been riddled with controversies, his net worth stands at an estimated $3.5 million in 2023, according to Net Worth Post.

Career Highlights & Accolades

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 11: The Duggar family visits "Extra" at their New York studios at H&M in Times Square on March 11, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra)

Despite the ups and downs of his personal life, which we shall discuss later, Josh Duggar has built a multi-faceted career. Initially, his income was primarily derived from the reality TV show that made his family famous. Once the show gained traction, so did his public profile, leading to speaking engagements and appearances. However, his career took a detour following a series of scandals that led to the cancellation of the TV show. Since then, he's been involved in used car sales—a far cry from the Hollywood lights but an avenue that still contributes to his wealth.

Personal Life & Highlights

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - APRIL 29: In this handout photo provided by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Former television personality on "19 Kids And Counting" Josh Duggar poses for a booking photo. After his arrest April 29, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Duggar was reportedly arrested by federal agents and is being detained on a federal hold. (Photo by Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

Josh Duggar's personal life has garnered much attention that even eclipses his career. Married to Anna Keller in 2008, they've been raising a growing family; however, their domestic bliss has been marred by various controversies, including infidelity and legal troubles. Later, Duggar was convicted on child pornography charges. His reputation has taken some self-inflicted hits that have significantly impacted his public image and, arguably, his net worth.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - FEBRUARY 28: Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar pose during the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). At the Gaylord National Resort Hotel and Convention Center on February 28, 2015 in National Harbor, Maryland. Conservative activists attended the annual political conference to discuss their agenda. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

In the business sphere, Josh has attempted to diversify his revenue streams. Beyond the used car business, he also dabbled in real estate, although with mixed results. His ventures are typically local in scale, reflecting a retreat from the national stage. Charity, also an integral part of the Duggar family ethos, has also been part of Josh's life.