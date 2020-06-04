Jonathan Mattingly
- Pop CultureSimon & Schuster Refuses To Distribute Louisville Cop's Breonna Taylor Tell-AllSimon & Schuster has "decided not be involved in the distribution" of Louisville police officer Jonathan Mattingly's book, "The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy."By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeCop Involved In Breonna Taylor Shooting Lands Book Deal About Incident: ReportJonathan Mattingly, who is suing Taylor's boyfriend, has reportedly penned, "The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy."By Erika Marie
- CrimeCop In Breonna Taylor Case Defends His Actions, Calls Protesters "Thugs"Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, a cop involved in Breonna Taylor's death, justifies his actions in leaked e-mail to colleagues. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureBreonna Taylor Case: Police Officer Involved In Shooting Accused Of Sexual AssaultBreonna Taylor was killed in her home after plainclothes police officers barged in and shot her to death. Another woman, Emily Terry, shares her story of being sexually assaulted by one of the officers involved.By Erika Marie