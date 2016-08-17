Joint Venture
- MusicMeek Mill Says He Left The Roc Nation Office "With 4 New Partnerships"Meek says his "walk-thru" at Roc Nation scored him some massive business opportunities. By Angela Savage
- MusicYG's 4Hunnid Label Announces Joint Venture With Epic RecordsYG's 4Hunnid label announces partnership with Epic Records.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicNas Shares His Fave Songs In Personally-Curated "Last Of The Real" PlaylistNas takes his curatorial duties in stride.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Wayne Is Now The Sole Owner Of Young MoneyYoung Money is no longer affiliated with Birdman's Cash Money.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTy Dolla $ign & Jeremih Preview New Single "The Light""The Light" drops this Friday.By Devin Ch
- MusicBET & Youtube To Partner In "Freestyle Friday" Reboot"Freestyle Friday" is coming back for the digital age.By Devin Ch
- MusicBig Sean Announces Plans To Build Luxury Movie Theater In DetroitBig Sean's doing big things for his city. By Aron A.
