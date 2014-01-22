joint ep
- NewsWillie The Kid & V Don Reunite For New EP, “Catch Me If You Can”The new project includes a feature from Sauce Heist on “American Me / Skyfall.”By Hayley Hynes
- ReviewsNBA Youngboy & Kevin Gates "4Respect EP" ReviewNBA Youngboy and his newfound mentor make their formal introduction as a duo on "4 Respect."By Narsimha Chintaluri
- NewsYoungboy NBA & Kevin Gates Are Ambidextrous On "2 Hands"Youngboy NBA and Kevin Gates are in perfect form on "2 Hands."By Rose Lilah
- MusicFrench Montana Announces Joint EP with GiggsFrench Montana says he and Giggs have wrapped up their three track EP.By Aron A.
- NewsStream Wifisfuneral & Cris Dinero's Joint EP "Last Time Doing Drugs"Wifisfuneral & Cris Dinero reunite for a new 3-song EP called "Last Time Doing Drugs."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicKaytranada & Buddy Announce Collab EP “Ocean & Montana”Buddy & Kaytranada are dropping a joint EP soon called "Ocean & Montana."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsBig Boi & Killer Mike Are Planning A Joint EPGet ready for a joint project between the two Dungeon Family elites. By Angus Walker
- NewsCam'Ron & Berner To Release Joint "Contraband" EPTaylor Gang's Berner and Cam'Ron of Dipset will join forces on upcoming "Contraband" EP. By Angus Walker
- NewsPartyNextDoor & TM88 To Release "Party At 8" Joint EPTM88 announces a forthcoming joint EP with PartyNextDoor, purportedly titled "Party At 8." By Angus Walker
- NewsChildish Gambino Unveils Joint EP With Chance The RapperChildish Gambino and Chance The Rapper are apparently working on a new project together.By Trevor Smith
- NewsCam'ron & A-Trak Working On Joint EP For Fool's Gold Records [Update: New Details On EP]A-Trak and Cam'ron are joining forces for a new EP.By Rose Lilah