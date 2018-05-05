john mccain
- PoliticsJoe Biden Endorsed By Republican John McCain's Widow Cindy McCainThe late senator's widow explained on social media why she's supporting the Democratic nominee for President of the United States.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsDonald Trump Says He Never Called Americans Who Died In War "Losers"Donald Trump says the report of him calling dead soldiers "suckers" is "fake news."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTrump Under Fire After Report States Staffers Heard Him Call Fallen Soldiers "Losers" & "Suckers"The White House has responded to the allegations, calling them "false" while adding that Trump respects the military.By Erika Marie
- SocietyObama Fires Subliminals At Trump In His Eulogy For John McCainObama and others give Trump the old By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentDave Chappelle On John McCain: "Symbol Of Unity" Who Danced "The Robot""It looked like so much fun"By Zaynab
- SocietyBarack Obama & More Speak At John McCain's Funeral: Watch LiveWatch the proceedings as they happen. By Brynjar Chapman
- SportsLarry Fitzgerald Among Athletes Serving At John McCain's FuneralLarry Fitzgerald, Luis Gonzalez and Shane Doan to serve at McCain's memorial service.By Kyle Rooney
- SocietyDonald Trump Finally Acknowledges John McCain In Wake Of His DeathThe president had been dodging the issue.By Zaynab
- SocietyJohn McCain Requested Obama & George W. Bush To Speak At FuneralJohn McCain made a lot of friends along the way.By Devin Ch
- SocietySenator John McCain Dies At 81: ReportRest in peace to a true hero. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyDonald Trump Reportedly Barred From Attending John McCain's FuneralWith his health dwindling, John McCain has begun preparations for his funeral service.By Devin Ch