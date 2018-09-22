Jessica Jones
- TVMarvel TV Boss Was Left Stunned By "Daredevil" & Netflix CancellationMarvel denies compliance in pulling the plug. ByMitch Findlay7.5K Views
- Entertainment"Jessica Jones" Star Krysten Ritter Talks Chances Of Reprising RoleWill we ever see Jessica Jones again?ByKarlton Jahmal2.1K Views
- EntertainmentThe Third & Final Trailer For Netflix's "Jessica Jones" Has ArrivedJessica's got a lot to deal with this time around. ByChantilly Post545 Views
- EntertainmentMarvel Tease New Villain In "Jessica Jones" Final Season TrailerThe season finale's trailer is officially here. ByAida C.1168 Views
- Entertainment"Luke Cage," "Daredevil," & "Iron Fist" Show Props Will Be Auctioned OffThe end of an era. ByKarlton Jahmal17.9K Views
- Entertainment"Daredevil" Star Vincent D'Onofrio Salutes #SaveDaredevil CampaignThe Kingpin fights for "Daredevil"ByKarlton Jahmal29.9K Views
- EntertainmentNetflix Officially Cancels "The Punisher" And "Jessica Jones"And thus, the Marvel/Netflix alliance has come to an end.ByMitch Findlay7.0K Views
- EntertainmentCould Marvel's "Daredevil," "Luke Cage" & More Be Saved By Hulu?A fool's hope, but hope nonetheless. ByMitch Findlay3.6K Views
- Entertainment"The Punisher" Season 2 Reportedly Lost 40% Of Previous ViewersFrank Castle still outperformed Iron Fist and Luke Cage. ByKarlton Jahmal18.6K Views
- Original ContentThe Most Anticipated TV Shows Of 2019From well-loved franchises to enticing new arrivals, there's no shortage of TV shows that demand your attention in 2019.ByRobert Blair7.7K Views
- Entertainment"Daredevil" Revival Petition Reaches Over 100,000 PeopleWill the fans save the show?ByKarlton Jahmal4.6K Views
- EntertainmentNetflix Trolls Marvel Fans With "Jessica Jones" Cancellation Survey QuestionIt's not looking good for Jessica. ByKarlton Jahmal5.6K Views
- EntertainmentNetflix's Marvel Characters Reportedly Can't Reappear Anywhere For YearsLooks like Daredevil is really gone. ByKarlton Jahmal10.3K Views
- EntertainmentStudy Reveals "Daredevil" Was One Of Netflix's Top Shows, So Why The Cancel?"Daredevil" was top ranked. ByKarlton Jahmal10.7K Views
- Original ContentAll The Marvel Netflix Shows, RankedWhere do "The Defenders" rank for you?ByKarlton Jahmal12.3K Views
- EntertainmentReason For "Luke Cage" Cancellation Reportedly RevealedThe ratings may not have been an issue. ByKarlton Jahmal39.1K Views
- LifeNetflix Cancels "Iron Fist" After Two SeasonsThe "Iron Fist" chapter comes to an end at Netflix.ByMilca P.6.1K Views
- Entertainment"Daredevil" Season 3 Trailer Exposes Matt Murdock's Identity To The KingpinNo more secret identity for Daredevil. ByKarlton Jahmal1.6K Views
- EntertainmentLuke Cage Actor Mike Colter Comments On "Defenders 2" & It Doesn't Seem HopefulWill we see another Netflix Marvel team-up?ByKarlton Jahmal2.0K Views
- Entertainment"The Defenders" May Unite With Different Heroes For A Second SeasonThe Defenders may see another reunion. ByKarlton Jahmal7.9K Views