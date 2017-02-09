jeff sessions
- SocietyJeff Sessions Says Immigration Laws & Border Wall Will End Family SeparationIllegal immigration is reverberating throughout Congress. By David Saric
- SocietyJeff Sessions Cites Old Passage Used By Slave Owners To Defend Donald TrumpJeff Sessions tried to defend Trump's child separation policy.By Devin Ch
- MusicRZA To Jeff Sessions: "Wu-Tang Clan Ain't Nothing To F**k With"With the fate of "Once Upon A Time In Shaolin" being in Jeff Sessions possession, RZA had a message to share.By Aron A.
- MusicWu-Tang Clan Sued For $1 Million Over "Once Upon A Time In Shaolin" CoverThe drama over the mysterious album continues.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicMartin Shkreli Never Gave The Wu-Tang Clan Album To Department Of Justice: ReportMartin Shkreli reportedly never handed it over.By Aron A.
- MusicJeff Sessions May Control The Fate Of Wu-Tang Clan's Album & Lil Wayne's "Carter V"Reports say the the fate of both Lil Wayne and Wu-Tang's forfeited albums are in Jeff Sessions hands.By Aron A.
- Original ContentThe Best Legal Marijuana Companies In LAThe most exotic, and also the most healthy, legal marijuana distributors in Los Angeles.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJeff Sessions Ripped Apart By Stephen Colbert Over Stance On MarijuanaThe late-night host doesn't hold back on Sessions and his views on marijuana. By David Saric
- SocietyBarack Obama's Legal Marijuana Policy Is Under Attack From Jeff SessionsJeff Sessions ups the ante in his war on legal weed. By Matt F
- SocietyDonald Trump Seeks To Curb Violence Against Police With New Executive OrdersWith the confirmation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Trump administration sets out to usher in a new era of law and order. By Angus Walker