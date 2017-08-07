Jay Z new album
- MusicGeorge Clinton Loves Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar & Jay-Z's New MusicGeorge Clinton also reveals which destination is North America's best weed city. Drake, By Matt F
- MusicJay-Z Moves To Trademark "Story Of O.J's" "Jaybo" CharacterJay-Z is trademarking his "Story Of OJ" character. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJay-Z's "4:44" Made It To JeopardyThis time, the contestant actually got it.By Trevor Smith
- MusicBeyoncé Shares Photos From Jay-Z's "Family Feud" Shoot On InstagramCheck out some candid shots of Bey, Jay and Blue.By Trevor Smith
- MusicJay-Z's "4:44" Tour Grossed Nearly $45M Despite Reports Of Poor Ticket SalesJay-Z raked in the cash during his "4:44" tour. By Matt F
- StreetwearJay-Z's "4:44" Inspires New Fear Of God Collection Dropping TodayThe streetwear label collaborates with the rapper for a limited set of exclusive threads. By David Saric
- MusicWatch Jay-Z Play Meek Mill's "Dreams & Nightmares" For Philadelphia CrowdHov honored the hometown hero as he fights for his freedom.By Trevor Smith
- Music VideosWatch Jay-Z's "Legacy," "Smile," & "Marcy Me" Exclusively On TidalDon't sleep on Jay-Z's latest visuals. This post is presented by TIDAL.By HNHH Staff
- MusicJay-Z Explains Why He Cheated On Beyoncé In New York Times Q&AJay-Z opens up about being unfaithful. By Matt F
- Music VideosJay-Z Tackles Incarceration In Excellent "Legacy" VideoJay-Z's "Legacy" is well worth watching. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDespite Cheap Tickets, Jay-Z's "4:44" Tour Is His Highest Grossing Solo TourThe numbers are in.By Milca P.
- MusicJay-Z To Be Honored With Grammy Salute To Industry Icons AwardThe Grammys will honor HOV for his musical and philanthropic endeavors. By Aron A.
- NewsLupe Fiasco Drops Off "All While Doing A Rubik’s Cube One Handed"Lupe Fiasco will protect Lil B at all cost.By Aron A.
- MusicJay-Z Performs, Talks Trump, Game Of Thrones On BBC Radio 1He dedicated "Numb / Encore" to the late Chester Bennington.By Trevor Smith
- MusicJay-Z Not Interested In Performing At Super Bowl Halftime Show: ReportDespite rumors, Hov will not take the stage alongside Justin Timberlake.By Trevor Smith
- MusicWatch Jay-Z's Full Set At The Meadows 2017Hov gave a career-spanning headlining performance. By Trevor Smith
- MusicJay-Z's Mother, Gloria Carter, Talks About 4:44 DuetGloria Carter reveals the inception behind "Smile."By Aron A.
- MusicLive Stream: Jay-Z Performs At Made In America FestivalWatch Hov's headlining performance at the festival.By Trevor Smith
- MusicKendrick Lamar's 'DAMN.' Goes No. 1 AgainKendrick dethrones JAY-Z.By Milca P.
- MusicJay-Z Releases "Moonlight" Behind-The-Scenes Footage.Jay-Z's latest video gives us a peek behind the curtain.By Matt F