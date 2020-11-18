Janet Hubert
- Pop CultureJanet Hubert Shares Message Following HospitalizationJanet Hubert has a word for the "vultures" and the press following her hospitalization.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureJanet Hubert Shares Message For Will Smith After Being HospitalizedJanet Hubert shared a message for Will Smith on Instagram after being hospitalized.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJanet Hubert Theorizes "Trumpsters" Set Up Alec Baldwin ShootingThe "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" icon believes that Baldwin was targeted for his portrayal of and opposition to former President Donald Trump. By Erika Marie
- TVJanet Hubert Calls Out Phylicia Rashad For Celebrating Bill Cosby's ReleaseJanet Hubert rips Phylicia Rashad for celebrating her former co-star's recently overturned conviction.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureWill Smith Details Why He Was At Odds With Janet Hubert: "I Felt Threatened"The actor sat down on "Red Table Talk" to discuss why he felt rejected by Hubert during their "Fresh Prince" days.By Erika Marie
- GramMo'Nique Calls Out Tyler Perry, Says He Promised Her A Public ApologyThe actress praised Will Smith for apologizing to Janet Hubert, the original Aunt Viv, and believes Perry should "follow suit."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWill Smith & Janet Hubert Air Out Differences For The First Time In 27 YearsFor the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion special," Will caught up with the original "Aunt Viv" to talk about their decades-long tension.By Erika Marie