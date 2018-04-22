James Shaw Jr
- EntertainmentChadwick Boseman Gives His "Best Hero" MTV Movie Award Trophy To James Shaw Jr.The King of Wakanda has spoken. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicXXXTentacion Speechless Meeting James Shaw Jr.: "In The Presence Of A Real Hero"XXXTentacion sends all of the universe's blessings to James Shaw Jr.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyWaffle House Hero Says Donald Trump's Phone Call Was "Lackluster"James Shaw Jr. says Donald Trump's phone call lacked conviction. By Chantilly Post
- SportsDwyane Wade Surprises Waffle House Hero, James Shaw Jr., On EllenD-Wade surprises Shaw, presents him with a check for $20K.By Kyle Rooney
- SocietyJames Shaw Jr. Is Surprised By His Favorite Basketball Player, Dwyane Wade, On EllenThe Waffle House hero deserved it. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyWaffle House Offers To Pay For Victims' Funeral CostsThe victims' families have Waffle House's full support. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyWaffle House Shooting Suspect Arrested After Killing 4, Including Aspiring RapperThe gunman has reportedly been arrested after killing 4 inside a Waffle House restaurant.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyCharlamagne Tha God Salutes James Shaw, Man Who Wrestled Waffle House ShooterJames Shaw Jr is a hero.By Chantilly Post