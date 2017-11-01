james earl jones
- MoviesJames Earl Jones Net Worth 2024: What Is The Iconic Actor Worth?Uncover the life of James Earl Jones, tracing his roots, career milestones, family, and ventures.By Axl Banks
- Movies"Coming 2 America" Gives Us Another Look In New TrailerLooks like more drama and fun awaits the King of Zamunda.By Faysia Green
- Movies"Coming To America 2" Adds Rick Ross, Leslie Jones, & Wesley Snipes To CastRoss recently hinted that the movie may have been filming in his Miami home.By Erika Marie
- Reviews"The Lion King" Is A Visual Triumph Lacking The Original's SpiritBurdened with trying to recreate one of the most beloved films of our time, Disney's 2019 version of The Lion King can't quite outrun the legacy of its predecessor. By Robert Blair
- Music"The Lion King" Trailer Set New Disney Record For Most Views In 24 Hours"The Lion King" remake is already breaking records.By Milca P.
- Entertainment"The Lion King" Starring Donald Glover, Beyonce, & Seth Rogen Debuts First TrailerThe king, has returned. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicBeyonce Officially Joins Cast In Disney's "Lion King" RemakeDisney unveils the official "Lion King" cast.By Aron A.