It's Better This Way
- MusicBig K.R.I.T. Brings Five Fan-Favorite Mixtapes To Streaming ServicesBig K.R.I.T.'s "Return Of 4eva," "4eva N A Day," "King Remembered In Time," "It’s Better This Way," and "A Style Not Quite Free (12 for 12)" are now available on DSPs.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsBig K.R.I.T. Exuded Southern Excellence On "86"Big K.R.I.T's beloved mixtape "It's Better This Way" is older and therefore wiser. By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsReview: Big K.R.I.T.'s "It's Better This Way"Krizzle keeps dropping music, but is less more?By Nicholas DG
- NewsShakem OffListen to Big K.R.I.T.'s new standout cut "Shakem Off" featuring Ludacris & K Camp.By Kevin Goddard
- MixtapesBig K.R.I.T. Releases "It's Better This Way" MixtapeDownload Big K.R.I.T.'s new surprise mixtape "Its' Better This Way."By Kevin Goddard