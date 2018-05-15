intellectual property
- SneakersNike Sues Designer Warren Lotas For SB Dunk PlagiarismWarren Lotas' recent sneakers are very clearly inspired by the Nike SB Dunk Low.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearVirgil Abloh Sued For Allegedly Stealing "Off-White" Name: ReportAbloh created his Off-White brand in 2012.By Alexander Cole
- MusicT.I. Sued For $10M For Allegedly Stealing "Bankroll Mafia": ReportT.I. gets hit with a $10M lawsuit for intellectual property theft over "Bankroll Mafia."
By Aron A.
- Music2 Milly Sics Legal Eagles On Epic Games Over Fortnite Dance Exploitation2 Milly is urging all the other artists who've had their work stolen by Epic Games to come forward as well.By Devin Ch
- MusicBoosie Badazz Is Looking To Trademark "The Boosie Fade" HaircutBoosie has lawyered up to keep "The Boosie Fade" out of the wrong hands.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"The Hateful Eight" Composer Accuses Quentin Tarantino Of "Stealing From Others"When Ennio Morricone speaks, people listen.By Devin Ch
- StreetwearEminem Enters Legal Battle With Detroit Clothing Retailer Over "313" TrademarkEminem and Clement (Fame) Brown are fighting usage of the Detroit area code.By Devin Ch
- MusicRick Ross & Roc Nation Sued Over "Maybach Music" Tagline: ReportRick Ross faces a new lawsuit over the famous "M-m-m-maybach Music" tagline.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentMichael Jackson's Estate "Vigorously" Going After ABC & DisneyMichael Jackson's team is not going easy on Disney & ABC.By Chantilly Post
- LifeToys "R" Us Selling Off Sex Toy Domains & Mascot Geoffrey The GiraffeEverything must go!By David Saric