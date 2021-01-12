Insurrection
- PoliticsObama Pens Poignant Message About Jan. 6 Insurrection On 1-Year AnniversaryThe former president speaks on preserving the right to vote while calling out leaders who "are willing to fabricate lies and cast doubt" on the 2020 election.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsJanuary 6th Organizer Claims They Planned Event With Members of Congress & White House StaffTwo people involved in planning and organizing the January 6th riot at the Capitol say they were offered blanket pardons beforehand.By Cole Blake
- Politics"Justice For J6" Rally At Capitol Draws Underwhelming CrowdThe Justice for J6 rally held in support of the rioters arrested on January 6th saw a much smaller turnout than expected.By Cole Blake
- GramAzealia Banks Goes Full MAGA Insurrectionist With New LookAzealia Banks is trying something new.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureProud Boys Declared A Terrorist Group In CanadaThe far-right group is now labeled a terrorist organization in Canada.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeCapitol Rioter Richard Barnett Returned To D.C. After Federal Judge Reverses Bond OrderAn Arkansas judge issued a $5K bond & house arrest for Barnett, who was seen with his feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk, but a federal judge wasn't having it.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTrump Declares State Of Emergency In D.C. Ahead Of Inauguration: ReportAs threats of the "Million MAGA March" surface, the president signs off on an emergency declaration.By Erika Marie