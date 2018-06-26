influences
- MusicSteve Lacy Lists His Influences Including Paramore, Faye Webster, Prince, & MoreSteve Lacy has shared his biggest influences for "Gemini Rights."By Cole Blake
- MusicFredo Bang Explains Why Kevin Gates Is A "Whole Other Monster"Fredo Bang reveals his melodic side was influenced by Kevin Gates and playing in the band for 10 years.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Shows Love To "Some Of The Greatest Ever": MF Doom, Phonte & MoreDrake goes back to the "Comeback Season" vibes.By Aron A.
- ProfilesHoodrich Pablo Juan Talks Growing Up Muslim, Gucci Mane's Wisdom, & Nipsey Hussle In "On The Come Up"Hoodrich Pablo Juan lauds the angular vision he took on "BLO The Movie," and his unique partnership with Young Thug in "On The Come Up."By Devin Ch
- MusicExclusive: Lil West Names Killswitch Engage & Lady Gaga As Influences, Speaks On Soundcloud & SkateboardingLil West tells us about his early influences and how he wants to spend this year.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMiley Cyrus Says Her New Music Will Have Hip-Hop ElementsGet ready for some "hip-hop-leaning records" from Miley. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJaden Smith Dedicates His Last Album To "Females": Ex-Lovers, Strangers & EveThe rapper shared a vulnerable note of gratitude.By Zaynab
- InterviewsThutmose Wants To Inspire: Brooklyn Rapper Talks "Man On Fire," Nigerian Heritage & MoreINTERVIEW: Brooklyn's Thutmose gets in-depth about his debut solo project, "Man On Fire," immigrating to America, Desiigner, Jay Critch & more.By Aron A.
- Original ContentFlipp Dinero: DJ Khaled's Newest Signee Talks "Leave Me Alone," Tory Lanez Advice & MoreINTERVIEW: Flipp Dinero chops it up about his hit song "Leave Me Alone," relationship with Joey Bada$$, his top 5 New York rappers and more.By Aron A.
- MusicJaden Smith's Three Style Icons: Tyler, The Creator, Batman & PoseidonJaden Smith chops it up with GQ.By Devin Ch
- MusicYBN Almighty Jay Admits He Has No Clue Who Wu-Tang Clan IsThe YBN crew sit down with Peter Rosenberg for an in-depth discussion.By Aron A.
- Original ContentYBN Cordae Is Bridging The Generational Rap GapYBN Cordae will be the force to bridge a generational gap in hip-hop.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Shares List Of The Music That Inspired "Scorpion"Drake has officially shared his wide-ranging mix of "Scorpion" influences, including Gunna, Lil Baby & more. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJuice WRLD Tells Billboard What Sets Him Apart: “I Speak My Own Language”Juice WRLD has come a long way since moving crowds in local rec rooms.By Devin Ch
- MusicKendrick Lamar Covers Vanity Fair, Talks Kanye's Politics & New Alias "Pulitzer Kenny""The Gospel According to Kendrick Lamar."By Devin Ch
- MusicYBN Nahmir Speaks On YBN Movement & His Influences In XXL Freshman ProfileYBN Nahmir explains what the XXL Freshman List means to him.By Alex Zidel