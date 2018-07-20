In My Feelings Challenge
- EntertainmentYouTube Rewind 2018 Tackles Everything From Drake & Cardi B To "Fortnite"YouTube offers a look back at the most viral moments of 2018.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake's "In My Feelings" Finishes At #1 On Billboard's Songs Of The Summer ChartDrake literally had the summer on lock with "In My Feelings."By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Admits He Cancelled A Concert To See 11-Year-Old Heart Patient: WatchWatch the heartwarming moment. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDrake Visits 11-Year-Old Heart Patient For Her Birthday In ChicagoDrake made an important stop before he left Chicago. By Chantilly Post
- MusicHeart Patient Seeks Drake As Gift To "Cheer" Her Up On 11th BirthdayWe're hoping Sofia's birthday wish comes true. By Chantilly Post
- MusicShiggy Warns Against "In My Feelings" ChallengeHe says the trend was never supposed to be a real "challenge."By Zaynab
- MusicDrake's “In My Feelings” Video Drops TomorrowDrake dropping new video off "Scorpion" tomorrow.By Kevin Goddard
- ViralFlorida Man Hit By Car While Attempting Drake's "In My Feelings" Challenge"Keke never loved me."By Milca P.
- SportsShiggy & Backpack Kid Get Into An Intense Dance Battle At ESPY's After-PartyShiggy held it down.By Aron A.