impressive
- SneakersOffset Flexes His Impressive & Expensive Traveling Shoe Collection: WatchOffset has sneakerheads everywhere feeling jealous.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBronny James Jr Shows Shades Of LeBron With Windmill Dunk: WatchBronny has learned a thing or two from his dad.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMeek Mill Sinks Insane Three Point Shot At NBA All Star GameMeek Mill is nice with the threes. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEric Andre Nails The Perfect "Trippie Redd Costume" For HalloweenEric Andre is a One Percenter as far as "Halloween Creativity" is concerned.By Devin Ch
- MusicPost Malone's "Better Now" Gets Remarkable Praise By Taylor Swift: WatchTaylor Swift wishes she had come up with the catchy hook to "Better Now."By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentApple Music Has Now Accumulated Over 38 Million SubscribersThe streaming service has been gaining quite the momentum. By David Saric
- SongsImpressiveCasey Veggies jumps on Jazz Lazer's "Impressive" new cut.By Trevor Smith