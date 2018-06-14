immigration policy
- PoliticsHarvard & MIT Sue Trump Administration Over Deportation Of International Students“We believe that the ICE order is bad public policy, and we believe that it is illegal.”By Madusa S.
- SocietyMaxine Waters Reponds To Death Threats: "You Better Shoot Straight"Maxine Waters keeps it real in the face of death threats.By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyWikiLeaks Compiles 9,000 ICE Officers' Information & Shares It OnlineWikiLeaks gathered the information from LinkedIn.By Karlton Jahmal
- Music6ix9ine Gets Emotional Reflecting On Family Border SeparationTekashi 6ix9ine vows a trip to Mexico in light of the ongoing border controversy. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyNas, T.I., Cardi B & More Speak Out Against Trump's Family Separation PolicyTIP says, "I’m literally sick to my stomach about these babies being snatched out of the arms of their mothers!!!"By Zaynab
- Society"Tender Age" Shelters House Crying Babies & Children Separated At BorderTrump's "zero tolerance" policy is engendering a worldwide debate on ethics. By David Saric
- SocietyChance The Rapper Supports The Fight To Stop Separation Of Immigrant FamiliesProtestors are fighting Donald Tump's harsh new policy. By Chantilly Post