Immigration Ban
- SocietyBandcamp Will Donate 100% Of It's Profits To The ACLU This FridayBandcamp puts its money where its mouth is.By hnhh
- MusicAkon Believes Donald Trump Has Made Him & Other Americans TargetsAkon believes Trumps' new immigration ban has put big targets on him & other celebs.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyWatch Dave Chapelle Make A Speech At Muslim Ban Protest"I support refugees, I support immigrants, and I love my friends and neighbors."By Trevor Smith
- SocietyTrump's Immigration Ban Halted By Federal CourtAn emergency stay has blocked deportations ordered by President Trump.By Trevor Smith
- SocietyTwitter Reacts To The #MuslimBanPeople across the world are chiming in on the controversial trending topic #MuslimBan.By hnhh
- SocietyIran Retaliates Against Trump's Executive Order By Banning American CitizensEarlier today Iran said it would ban U.S. citizens from entering the country in retaliation to Washington's immigration ban on refugees.By hnhh
- SocietyDonald Trump Bars Refugees From Immigrating Into America For 120 DaysPresident Trump signed an executive order on Friday that bars refugees in seven countries from entering U.S. borders.By hnhh