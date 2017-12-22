IMDB
- Pop CultureAmber Heard's Name Temporarily Changed To "Amber Turd" On IMDbThe mistake has since been corrected.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomEx-Porn Star Sentenced To 10 Years For Murder-For-Hire PlotEx-porn star, Katrina L. Danforth was sentenced to ten years for plotting to kill the father of one of her children. By Dominiq R.
- Movies"Avengers: Endgame" Directors Talk About Potential MCU Roles For Keanu ReevesWhich hero should Reeves be?By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentHBO Delivers Debut Trailer For "Watchmen" Television SpinoffDamon Lindelof gives himself carte blanche in the "Watchmen" trailer for his TV adaptation of the graphic novel.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"James Bond 25:" Rami Malek Officially Joins Cast & Other DetailsAre you ready for James Bond's 25th tour of duty?By Devin Ch
- MusicLizzo Cast As Stripper Opposite Cardi B & Jennifer Lopez In "Hustlers"Lizzo is ready to exact revenge on a bunch of irksome day traders who moonlight as "Johns" by night.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJordan Peele's "Us" Expected To Garner Over $68 Million Opening WeekendThe projected box office figures would represent a unique record for an "original horror picture," as it's being labeled. By Devin Ch
- MoviesChris Tucker Says "Rush Hour 4" Script Is "Coming Together""Rush Hour 4" is well underway!By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentIMDb Shows Its Colors, Launches "Freedive" Streaming PlatformLittle did we know, Amazon is the proprietor of the trusted IMDb database.By Devin Ch
- TV"Supergirl" Casts First Transgender Superhero In Television's HistoryThe CW series, "Supergirl," casts transgender actress and activist, Nicole Maines.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentHere Are The Highest Grossing Movies of 2017How many of these films have you guys seen?By Chantilly Post