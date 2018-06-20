IGTV
- Pop CultureLaverne Cox Details Transphobic Attack In Los Angeles’ Griffin ParkLaverne Cox says she was attacked at Griffin Park, recently.By Cole Blake
- GramMichelle Obama Launches IGTV Series To Inspire Youth To Attend CollegeMichelle Obama wants to inspire the youth.By Chantilly Post
- MusicJohn Mayer Sings Ode To Most Dependable Holiday Companion, A "CVS Bag"Mayer premiered the song on his IGTV show. By Noah C
- Pop CultureJonah Hill Directs IGTV Anti-Bullying Docuseries, "Un-filtered": WatchA great initiative. By Noah C
- MusicChance The Rapper Shares A Very Visual Lyric Video For "Hot Shower" On IGTVChance shares a new clip .By Milca P.
- MusicLivestream "Lil Baby & Friends" Free Fan Concert in AtlantaLil Baby is livestreaming his free concert in Atlanta tonight.By Aron A.
- MusicJaden Smith Debuts "Syre: The Electric Album" On InstagramJaden Smith fulfills his promise.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentInstagram Launches IGTV, Allows Users To Post Videos That Last 60 MinutesInstagram is stepping their video length up. By Karlton Jahmal