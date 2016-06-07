I Got The Keys
- MusicDJ Khaled Receives "Major Key" Gold & Platinum Plaques In The MailDJ Khaled shows off trophies on IG.By hnhh
- MusicDJ Khaled Is Being Sued For "I Got The Keys"A producer claims he gave DJ Khaled a CD with the beat for "I Got The Keys" on it 8 years ago.By hnhh
- NewsDJ Khaled Documented His Fiancée's Childbirth On SnapchatWatch "I Got The Keys" ring out in the hospital room.By Trevor Smith
- NewsI Got The Keys (Freestyle)Chevy Woods tackles DJ Khaled & Jay Z's "I Got The Keys" instrumental.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsWe Got The StreetsMaino and Uncle Murda take on "I Got the Keys" for their latest remix: "We Got the Streets," featuring Dios Moreno. By Angus Walker
- NewsI Got The Keys (Remix)Dave East drops off a remix over DJ Khaled's "I Got The Keys."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsI Got The Keys (Remix)Tory Lanez drops off a remix to DJ Khaled's "I Got The Keys."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDesiigner Performs "I Got The Keys" At Recent ShowDesiigner continues to agitate those who call him a Future knockoff by performing "I Got the Keys" at a recent show. By Angus Walker
- NewsDJ Khaled Announces Release Date For “Major Key” & Next Single “I Got The Keys”DJ Khaled's highly anticipated "Major Key" album is dropping next month.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsJay Z, Future & DJ Khaled Shoot Music Video For "I Got The Keys"Jay Z, Future & DJ Khaled link up to shoot the video for Khaled's "I Got The Keys" single in NYC.By Kevin Goddard