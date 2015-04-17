Hy!£UN35
- MusicYoung Thug's Creative Director Shares "Hy!£UN35" Lead Single InformationYoung Thug's "Slime Season 2" track "Love Me Forever" was supposed to be the lead single from "HiTunes."By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentThe Myth Of Young Thug's "Hy!£UN35": The Album That Never WasThe myth of Hy!£UN35 began nearly a half-decade ago...By Narsimha Chintaluri
- MusicYoung Thug Producer Reveals How Elton John Collaboration Came To BeStelios Phili explains how Young Thug and Elton John linked up.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYoung Thug Reveals "Hi-Tunes" Tour Dates With Amazing Promo ClipYoung Thug and his noble steed announce the upcoming "Hi-Tunes" tour. Check dates here. By Angus Walker
- NewsYoung Thug's "Hy!£UN35" To Be Produced Entirely By London On Da TrackLondon On Da Track suggests that he is producing every track on "Hy!£UN35."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsYoung Thug Announces European Tour DatesYoung Thug shares some new dates.By Trevor Smith
- NewsYoung Thug Cancelled A Bunch Of Tour Dates With No WarningMany of the dates on Young Thug's Hy!£UN35 tour have been cancelled so far.By Trevor Smith
- NewsYoung Thug Is Heading Out On His First Headlining TourYoung Thug is going on tour with Tory Lanez.By Trevor Smith
- NewsYoung Thug Pushes Back "Hy!£UN35" Release To SeptemberYoung Thug's forthcoming album "Hy!£UN35" gets delayed.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsSpaghetti FactoryYoung Thug and Metro Boomin link up for yet another slapper with "Spaghetti Factory."By Danny Schwartz
- Editor's Pick"Barter 6" Is A Mixtape; Young Thug's Debut Album Will Drop In August"Hy!£UN35" is out on August 28th.By Patrick Lyons