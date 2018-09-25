How High 2
- SportsLil Yachty Hopes To Form The Wu-Tang Clan 2.0 With "Bout 8 Yung Fly N----z"Lil Yachty isn't going to let old mistakes get in the way of his Wu-Tang ambitions.By Devin Ch
- Music"How High 2" Premieres On MTV To "Super High" Ratings"How High 2" survives a swath of "Old Head Energy" to post solid ratings on its 420 premiere date.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"How High 2" Premieres Today At Exactly 4:20 Amidst A Flurry Of BacklashNot to be a downer on 420 of all days, but the general public is making a stink about "How High 2."By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Yachty & DC Young Fly Star In "How High 2": TrailerThe film is slated to be released on...you guessed it...4/20.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentMike Epps Joins "How High 2" Cast Despite Claiming He Has No Interest"How High 2" lands a release date.By Aron A.
- MusicDC Young Fly Is Disappointed Method Man & Redman Won't Be In "How High 2""We ain't doin' nothin' but buildin' a bridge between the young generation and the old generation."By Aron A.
- MusicRedman Says He & Method Man Weren't Contacted About "How High 2"Redman reveals why he and Method Man aren't in "How High 2."By Aron A.
- MusicMethod Man & Redman's Absence From "How High 2" Cast Sparks PetitionHow are you going to have a "How High 2" without Method Man or Redman?By Aron A.
- MoviesMethod Man & Redman Not Cast In "How High 2": ReportThe OG stars will not be returning for the remake.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentDC Young Fly To Co-Star Alongside Lil Yachty In “How High 2”: ReportDC Young Fly will appear in the upcoming "How High 2" film.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Yachty Reportedly Set To Star & Executive Produce MTV's "How High 2"Lil Yachty is set to star as Roger in MTV's "How High 2."By Aron A.