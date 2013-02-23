hotel california
- MusicTyga Drops $10 Million Legal Dispute Against BirdmanTyga has dropped his lawsuit against Birdman and Cash Money.By Alex Zidel
- SongsKushiforniaListen to Boogz Boogetz' "Kushifornia".By Trevor Smith
- ReviewsReview: Tyga's "Hotel California"Hotel California marks a point of transition in Tyga's career - he explores the unknown vulnerability of his emotions while maintaining the braggadocio style that he's best known for.By Dhruva Balram deleted
- NewsTyga Talks On Rick Ross Getting Dropped By Reebok & "Hotel California" Sales ProjectionsTyga talks to The Breakfast Club about Rick Ross getting dropped by Reebok and what he thinks about his "Hotel California" sales projections.By Rose Lilah
- NewsTyga Explains Why Tupac Feature Was Left Off "Hotel California"Tyga explains why there was no Tupac feature on the album version of "Hit Em Up."By Rose Lilah
- MusicDon't Hate Tha PlayaThis track, produced by Chicagoan David DA Doman, will be available as an iTunes bonus on Tyga's upcoming "Hotel California" album.By hnhh
- NewsHijackTyga drops off a 2 Chainz-assisted single from "Hotel California" dropping next week on April 9th.By Rose Lilah
- NewsTracklist Revealed For Tyga's "Hotel California" [Update: Official Cover Art Added]Check out the full tracklist for Tyga's upcoming album, "Hotel California."By Rose Lilah
- NewsTyga "Hotel California" Album TrailerCheck Out Tyga's New "Hotel California" Album TrailerBy Rose Lilah
- NewsTyga Explains Reason For "Hotel California" DelayTyga cites waiting on samples to clear as the reason for the delay in releasing "Hotel California."By Rose Lilah