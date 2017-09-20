homework
- SocietyMother Enraged After Florida Teacher Writes "WTF Is This?" On Son's HomeworkThis teacher was not feeling the lack of credit.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Thinks Kanye West Is Making His Way Out Of The Sunken PlaceKanye West is doing his homework. By Matthew Parizot
- GossipTwitter Basically Destroys Draya Michele For Not Signing Her Son’s HomeworkDraya Michele is the latest celeb to be slammed on Twitter.By David Saric
- MusicKodak Black Lyrics Assigned As Homework Gets Teacher SuspendedThe middle school teacher wanted their students to turn the explicit lyrics into something positive.By Aron A.