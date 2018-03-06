hometown hero
- Music VideosTrae Tha Truth Drops Off "I Got It On Me" VideoStream Trae's new "I Got It On Me" video. By Chantilly Post
- NewsStream Trae The Truth's "Hometown Hero" ProjectTrae Tha Truth's new album "Hometown Hero" has arrived.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTrae Tha Truth, T.I. & RaRa Drop Smooth Banger "Better Dayz"Trae Tha Truth, RaRa and T.I. come through for some Southern reflections on "Better Dayz."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTrae Tha Truth & Young Thug Drop Dark Banger "Don't Know Me"Trae Tha Truth & Young Thug shine on a dark, emotional banger. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosTrae Tha Truth Honors His City With "What About Us (Hurricane Harvey Story)""Hometown Hero" is on the way.By Milca P.
- MusicTrae Tha Truth's "Hometown Hero" Features Young Thug, T.I & More"Hometown Hero" Trae Tha Truth gets by with a little help from his friends.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTrae Tha Truth Inspires In New Hurricane Harvey-Themed Single "What About Us"Trae Tha Truth reemerges with a new single after leading rescue efforts after Hurricane Harvey.By Alex Zidel