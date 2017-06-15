home renovation
- Pop CultureRick Ross Drops $5 Million On Porcelain FloorsThe rapper took to Instagram to preview his new renovations.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDr. Dre's Home Renovations Include An Underground Expansion & Guard HouseDr. Dre may be building a bunker at his Brentwood mansion.By Alex Zidel
- TVGabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Flip A House For Charity In New HGTV SpecialGabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade will be flipping a house for charity in an upcoming HGTV special.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicKanye West & Kim Kardashian's Mansion Renos Dragging On: ReportKanye West and Kim Kardashian are seeing the renovations drag on.By Matt F
- SportsKyrie Irving Surprises Father With Home RenovationJust in time for Father's Day.By Kyle Rooney