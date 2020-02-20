hazmat suit
- RandomDJ Khaled Shows Up To Dentist For Root Canal In Full Hazmat SuitDJ Khaled showed up to his dentist appointment for an emergency root canal in a full-on hazmat suit complete with a mask and gloves.By Lynn S.
- SportsLaMelo Ball's Barber Goes Full Hazmat Suit During Recent HaircutLaMelo Ball's barber is giving new meaning to "desperate times call for desperate measures."By Alexander Cole
- RandomPras Michel Wears Full Tyvek Suit To CourtPras ain't playing with the coronavirus. By Dominiq R.
- RandomNaomi Campbell Defends Her Anti-Coronavirus Hazmat SuitNaomi Campbell goes into detail about why she feels the need to travel in a full-blown hazmat suit in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.By Lynn S.
- RandomErykah Badu Rocks Designer Hazmat Suit At Texas Film AwardsErykah Badu rocked a knockoff couture hazmat suit to protect herself from the spread of coronavirus at the Austin Film Society’s Texas Film Awards.By Lynn S.
- RandomNaomi Campbell Takes Extra Travel Precautions Due To CoronavirusNaomi Campbell has doubled up on her usual airplane travel heath regime in response to the current coronavirus outbreak that's created fear on a global platform.By Keenan Higgins
- SneakersBreaking Bad x K-Swiss Launch Exclusive "Hazmat Suit" PackK-Swiss launches two more Breaking Bad sneaker collabs inspired by Walt and Jesse's hazmat suits, as well as a restock of the RV colorway.By Kyle Rooney