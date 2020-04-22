harv
- Pop CultureRema & Selena Gomez's Collab Stands Out On This Weeks "R&B Season" UpdateThis week's playlist features the angelic voices of many esteemed R&B artists. By Lawrencia Grose
- Crime6ix9ine's Kidnapper Sentenced To 24 Years In PrisonAnthony "Harv" Ellison, the man accused of kidnapping Tekashi 6ix9ine, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeProsecutors Recommend 30 Years to Life in Prison For 6ix9ine's KidnapperThe prosecution recommends that Anthony "Harv" Ellison be sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.By Cole Blake
- Crime6ix9ine's Kidnapper Begs For Jail ReleaseAnthony "Harv" Ellison, one of Tekashi 6ix9ine's kidnappers, is requesting his early release from prison because of his asthma.By Alex Zidel