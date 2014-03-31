hard
- Original ContentKXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz Deep Dive Into "H.A.R.D," Slaughterhouse History, Eminem & MoreFollowing the release of their collaborative album "H.A.R.D," KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz open up about reuniting, the fate of "Glass House," and whether a Slaughterhouse reunion is truly in the cards. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsKXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz Reflect On Powerful "Lose My Mind"KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz get to reminiscing over some emotional Heatmakerz production on "Lose My Mind."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Confirms Tyler The Creator Told Him His Beats Weren’t Hard Enough“I love that that n*gga honesty, thanks big bro,” - Lil Uzi says.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsMaxo Kream & SchoolBoy Q Deliver Gangster Rap "3 AM"Maxo signs on SchoolBoyQ for one of the hottest songs off his album.By hnhh
- NewsJaden Employs Tyler, The Creator For His Chaotic "NOIZE"Tyler, The Creator Joins Forces with Jaden for the hurried "NOIZE."By hnhh
- MusicWale Speaks On Mac Miller’s Passing: “It Hit Me Really Really Hard”Watch Wale address the passing of Mac Miller and a lot more in his latest interview with Nessa.By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentDrake's "Scorpion": Everything We KnowDrake's new album "Scorpion" may be a well guarded secret, but we're not entirely in the dark. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentMo'Nique Celebrates Under 200lbs Weight Loss MilestoneMo'Nique credits hard work with her being under 200lbs for the first time since she was 17 years old.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Doesn't Want To Be Known As An Overnight SuccessCardi B sets the record straight.By Matt F
- NewsHard (A Monster Made It)Listen to Tech N9ne and MURS' new collaborative record "Hard (A Monster Made It)".By hnhh