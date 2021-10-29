Hall of fame 2.0
- NewsPolo G Flexes Cash & Cars In New "Fortnight" VideoThe Chicago rapper bought a Corvette and had to show it off. By Taylor McCloud
- NumbersPolo G "Hall Of Fame 2.0" First-Week Sales ProjectionsPolo G is looking set for a strong first week of sales with his new project "Hall Of Fame 2.0."By Alex Zidel
- NewsPolo G & Lil Tjay Offer Emotional Bars On "Suicide"Polo G & Lil Tjay display their chemistry on "Suicide"By Alexander Cole
- MusicPolo G "Hall Of Fame 2.0" Tracklist Features Lil Baby, MoneyBagg Yo, & A Song Called "Piano G"Polo G shared the tracklist for his upcoming album "Hall Of Fame 2.0" featuring Lil Baby, MoneyBagg Yo, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsPolo G Blazes Through Michael Jackson-Sampled "Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)"This one will be featured on Polo G's forthcoming deluxe album, "Hall of Fame 2.0."By Erika Marie
- MusicPolo G Announces "Hall Of Fame 2.0" Release Date In New TrailerPolo G teases his new single "Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)" in the trailer for "Hall Of Fame 2.0."By Aron A.
- MusicPolo G Shows Off Huge "Hall Of Fame" Chain & Teases "Hall Of Fame 2.0"Polo G says that "Hall of Fame 2.0" will arrive in a "fewmoeweeks."By Joshua Robinson