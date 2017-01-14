habits and contradictions
- Original ContentScHoolboy Q's "Habits & Contradictions" Led The Gangsta Rap RevivalWe reflect on ScHoolboy Q's most compelling project to date, "Habits & Contradictions," ten years later.By Aron A.
- NewsScHoolboy Q Was On The Precipice With "THere He Go"Take a quick trip back in time to one of ScHoolboy Q's breakout singles with "THere He Go" off "Habits & Contradictions."By Rose Lilah
- MusicSchoolboy Q Asserts That "Druggs Wit H*es Pt. 3" Will Never Be ReleasedThere will be no druggys wit hoes again. By Noah C
- Original ContentScHoolboy Q's Albums, RankedNow that there's been ample time to digest "CrasH Talk", we've delved into Groovy Q's back catalog to rate his projects in order of greatness.By Robert Blair
- NewsScHoolboy Q & A$AP Rocky Keep "Hands On The Wheel" For #TBTScHoolboy Q & A$AP Rocky killed this "Habits & Contradictions" throwback. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentHappy Birthday ScHoolboy Q! Vote On His Best AlbumHappy birthday to the "Man Of The Year."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsHands On The WheelThrowback to ScHoolboy Q's breakthrough party anthem.By Aron A.
- MusicScHoolboy Q Reflects On "Habits & Contradictions" For Its 5th AnniversaryScHoolboy Q's second full length for TDE came out five years ago today.By Trevor Smith