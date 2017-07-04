gun shots
- CrimeShots Fired During Roddy Ricch, 42 Dugg Music Video Leaves 3 WoundedA shooting broke out on the set of 42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch's newest music video, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- CrimeTwo Wounded After Shooting At High School Basketball GameNo arrests have been made.By Cole Blake
- MusicNicki Minaj's Boyfriend's Ex Shot At & Beaten BloodyKenneth Petty's ex-girlfriend shared graphic photos after she was shot at.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentAngela Simmons' Baby Father Was Shot 13 Times On The Day Of His DeathOnly four of the bullets grazed him. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentAlexis Skyy Gets Lifted Out Of Club After False Alarm Gun ShotsAlexis is doing just fine. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Wayne Rushed Out Of A3C After Shooting Scare: Video FootageLil Wayne was not about to wait around after the supposed shooting.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent & Tekashi 6ix9ine's Video Shoot Interrupted By Gunfire: Report50 Cent nor Tekashi 6ix9ine were harmed.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentEminem Uses Controversial Sound Effect Mistaken For Gunfire Again At Firefly FestivalEminem thinks if you're easily frightened by loud noises, you shouldn't be at his show.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicFootage Of Cops Questioning Tekashi 6ix9ine & Crew After Barclays Incident SurfacesCheck out some footage of NYPD questioning Tekashi 6ix9ine & his crew at the Barclays Center from this past weekend.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJ Prince Jr's Party Ends In Gunfire With Two People Seriously InjuredA block party for J Prince Jr.'s birthday ended as shots were fired, hitting two people.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Minnesota Show Ends With Gunfire & Buckets Being ThrownTekashi 6ix9ine Minnesota show did not end on a good note.
By Aron A.
- EntertainmentUgly God Rings In 4th Of July With A Game Boy & Gun ShotsHe fired the rounds in what looks like a backyard.By Matt F