- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Packs Major Heat In Miami, Toting Machine GunsTekashi 6ix9ine is ready for whatever.By Zaynab
- MusicJuelz Santana Arrested For Gun Possession After Airport FiascoAfter fleeing the scene, Juelz Santana has been arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyLaw Prohibiting Guns Near Public Parks Deemed UnconstitutionalAuthorities believe this violates the second amendment to the Constitution.
By David Saric
- SocietyTexas High School Student Opens Fire In Cafeteria, Shooting 15-Year-Old GirlThe 15-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital. By Chantilly Post