gta san andreas
- Gaming"Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy" Receives Official Trailer And Release Date"Grand Theft Auto" fans will soon be blessed with some long-awaited classics.ByTaylor McCloud9.9K Views
- GamingRockstar Games Officially Announces GTA Trilogy RemasterGTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas are getting a remaster for next-gen consoles.ByAlexander Cole6.0K Views
- GamingRemastered "Grand Theft Auto" Trilogy Gets New UpdateFans have been waiting on a GTA trilogy remaster for a long time.ByAlexander Cole7.3K Views
- GamingA Remastered "Grand Theft Auto" Trilogy Is On The WayThe forthcoming "Grand Theft Auto" trilogy will reportedly be available across multiple platforms, including the Nintendo Switch.ByJoshua Robinson2.7K Views
- Original Content"Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" Turns 15: Big Smoke SpeaksYou picked the wrong house, fool! ByMitch Findlay17.1K Views
- EntertainmentXbox One Backwards Compatibility Now Includes "GTA: San Andreas""Midnight Club: Los Angeles" and "Rockstar Games Presents: Table Tennis" are also included. ByKarlton Jahmal3.5K Views
- Original Content10 Best Hip-Hop Video Game Soundtracks Of All TimeVirtual Reality Hip-Hop.ByKarlton Jahmal15.6K Views
- InterviewsVince Staples Explains How 50 Cent And GTA: San Andreas Inspired Him And His MusicIn an interview with Complex, Vince Staples explains how GTA: San Andreas inspired him and provided some good insights into his latest, "Shyne Coldchain II."Byhnhh12.7K Views