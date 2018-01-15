groupon
- BeefJa Rule Offers $10K For Proof 50 Cent Bought 200 Concert Tickets To His Empty ShowJa Rule wants proof of this "empty" show. By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent Claims Buying First 4 Rows Of Ja Rule Concert "Wasn't A Big Deal"50 Cent dishes on his recent power move against Ja Rule.By Aron A.
- SocietyGroupon Apologizes After Using "N" Word To Advertise BootsGroupon apologizes after using "n" word to describe the color of a pair of boots.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Debuts Super Bowl Groupon CommercialThe comedienne is making sure you get those hot deals.
By David Saric
- FootballTiffany Haddish Is The New Spokesperson For GrouponTiffany Haddish will also star in the brand's first Super Bowl commercial in nearly a decade. By Matt F